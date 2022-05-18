India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 GDS Posts on the Official Website

Candidates willing to apply for the GDS posts must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard and should have secured passing marks in Mathematics and English. The exams must be conducted by any recognised Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India.

As per the official notification, "The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]."

The candidates who apply for the posts must be between 18 and 40 years of age.