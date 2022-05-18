India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 GDS Posts on the Official Website
Follow the steps given below to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022 before 5 June.
The India Post has invited applications for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. There are over 38,000 vacant posts.
Candidates who are eligible and willing to apply for these posts can do so on the official website of the India Post, at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application window opened on 2 May 2022 and will close on 5 June 2022.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Date of opening of online application: 2 May 2022
Last date to apply: 5 June 2022
India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
The India Post recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 38,926 vacant posts, and they include Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility
Candidates willing to apply for the GDS posts must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard and should have secured passing marks in Mathematics and English. The exams must be conducted by any recognised Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India.
As per the official notification, "The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]."
The candidates who apply for the posts must be between 18 and 40 years of age.
India Post Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Visit the official website at: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Registration' tab.
A new window will appear, fill in your details and upload all the required documents.
Pay the application fee and submit your application form.
Download the application form and carry a hard copy for future reference.
Candidates will be selected on merit and the preference of posts submitted.
