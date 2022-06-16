India Post GDS Result 2022 Released on the Website, Check the Latest Details

India Post GDS Result 2022 is declared on the official website.
India Post has officially released the list of candidates who have been selected for the Document Verification Round for Assam and Uttarakhand Regions for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The names have been announced on the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
The website contains all the latest details and updates. Candidates who had submitted the India Post GDS Application Form for these regions can download the India Post GDS Result 2022 now.
Candidates are requested to visit the official website, check the details mentioned on the India Post GDS Result 2022, and download the same online for reference.
It is to be noted that those who have been selected will now have to appear for Document Verification. Approximately, 352 candidates are selected for Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Around 1138 candidates are shortlisted for Assam Post Circle.
Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to download the India Post GDS Result 2022:
Go to the official website of India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Click on the link that states Shortlisted Candidates and then tap on Assam or Uttarakhand.
The India Post GDS Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Check the mentioned details and click on download.
Check details such as Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender, and other information on the result.
You can also take a printout of the result PDF if you want.
