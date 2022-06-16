India Post GDS Result 2022 Released on the Website, Check the Latest Details

India Post has officially released the list of candidates who have been selected for the Document Verification Round for Assam and Uttarakhand Regions for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The names have been announced on the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The website contains all the latest details and updates. Candidates who had submitted the India Post GDS Application Form for these regions can download the India Post GDS Result 2022 now.