Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC To Announce Class 12th Result Date, Details Here
Assam HS Result 2022: Around 2.5 lakh students are waiting for the result to release on the website.
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is most likely to release the Assam HS Result 2022 soon on the website. It is to be noted that according to the latest updates, an official announcement will be made by the council regarding the Assam HS 12th Result 2022 date and time now. Candidates will be notified about the confirmed result release date and time via the website so they should keep a close eye on the site.
The official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) that the candidates need to visit to download the result once released is ahsec.nic.in. Before checking the Assam HS Result 2022, it is important to know the date and time that will be updated on the mentioned website soon. Candidates are requested to stay updated with the latest information.
Apart from the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the Assam HS 12th Result 2022 will also be available for download on resultsassam.nic.in. once officially released.
Assam HS 12TH Result 2022: Important Details
Since the result date and time will be announced soon, the candidates who had appeared for the Assam 12th Exam and are eagerly waiting to check the scores should be alert.
It is important to note that the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma, will make the official announcement about the Assam HS 12th Result 2022 date and time.
Approximately, around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination this year. They are eagerly waiting to check the scores on the website.
The Assam Higher Secondary 12th Exam 2022 was held from 15 March 2022 to 12 April 2022 as per the schedule released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).
Assam HS Result 2022: How to Download Assam 12th Result
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Assam HS Result 2022 once released by the council formally on the website:
Visit either of the official websites - ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Assam 12th Result 2022 on the homepage of the website.
Enter the required login details such as Roll Number and Application Number correctly, then click on the submit option.
The Assam HS Result 2022 will appear on the screen, view the details that are mentioned to see if they are correct.
Download the result from the official website of the AHSEC and take a printout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.