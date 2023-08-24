IBPS RRB Result 2023: Officer Scale 1 Results Declared; Download From ibps.in

IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 is declared on the website for candidates.
(Photo: Erum Gaur/The Quint)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection officially declared the IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 on Wednesday, 23 August. Candidates who appeared for the Officer Scale I preliminary examination on the scheduled date can go through the IBPS RRB result on the official website –ibps.in. It is important to check the details mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it from the website. Candidates should take note of the latest details announced online.
The IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 is declared for all those candidates who were patiently waiting to check if they have been selected. You can find the latest announcements and the IBPS RRB result link on the homepage of the website – ibps.in. One should take note of the announcements and go through the details of the results properly.
The Officer Scale 1 result is released on the website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. You have to provide your login details to view the results so keep them ready while checking the scores.
According to the official details, the IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 will be available for download from 23 August to 30 August. Concerned candidates should download the result by the last date and save a copy.
Candidates who applied for the exam by the deadline were allowed to sit for it. The ones who qualified for the preliminary exam can appear for the main examination.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1:
First, browse through the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.
Tap on the active link that states "IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1" on the home page.
Provide your login details correctly and click on submit.
Your IBPS RRB result will appear on the screen.
Download the Officer Scale 1 result from the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)