IBPS RRB Result 2023: Officer Scale 1 Results Declared; Download From ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection officially declared the IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 on Wednesday, 23 August. Candidates who appeared for the Officer Scale I preliminary examination on the scheduled date can go through the IBPS RRB result on the official website –ibps.in. It is important to check the details mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it from the website. Candidates should take note of the latest details announced online.

