TNUSRB Recruitment 2023: Registration For 3,359 Posts Begin On tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB Recruitment 2023 has begun
(Photo: iStock)
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board has released the notification to inform the eligible and interested candidates that the application to register for the exam has been released. The process will be conducted to fill in 3359 vacancies of constables, Jail Wardens, and Fireman posts.
The last date to register and submit the application form is September 17. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
The TNUSRB recruitment drive is being held to fill 3359 positions, of which 2576 are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates.
Candidates who wish to register for the TNUSRB Constable recruitment drive must be between the ages of 18 and 26 as of July 1, 2023. Candidates from the reserved groups are given exceptions to the upper age restriction.
The candidates must have studied from Standard 1 to 10 with Tamil as their medium of instruction.
The candidates willing to apply for the TNUSRB recruitment 2023 need to pay a fee of ₹250 in order to register for the drive.
Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the TNUSRB Constable Recruitment 2023 online application link
Fill in the key details to register and fill out the application
Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.
Click on submit button and download the page.
Take a printout of the page for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)