BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 Declared: How to Download; Check Exam Details Here

advertisement
BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024: The link for the BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 is active on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Those who have applied for the examination can visit the website to download the admit card. You must visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in to download the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0 (Phase 3) admit card. Make sure to check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it.
No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without the BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024. The link is activated on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in so that it is easier for candidates to download. You can contact the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in case of any queries regarding the exam. The date and time are mentioned on the admit card.
It is pertinent to note that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the Teacher Recruitment Examination 3.0 (Phase 3) from 19 July 19 to 22 July 2024. The exam will be conducted for 87,074 vacancies in various teaching positions across the state.
Those who have applied for the Primary Teacher (Classes 1-5), Middle School Teacher (Classes 6-8), Secondary Teacher (Classes 9-10), and Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11-12) positions can now download their admit cards.
The admit card document contains essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and crucial instructions for the exam day.
It is always important to check the details of the admit card carefully and ensure that all the information is correct. Any discrepancies in the details of the admit card must be brought to the notice of the authorities in time.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 online:
Browse through the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Tap on the active link "BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024" on the homepage.
Key in the required login credentials to view the admit card.
The BPSC TRE 3.0 hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Download it and save a copy for the exam day.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)