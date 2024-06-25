IISER IAT 2024 Result Declared Today: Direct Link & Steps to Download Scorecards

IISER IAT 2024 Result Declared: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) released the IISER IAT 2024 result today on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 on the official website at iiseradmission.in. Candidates who had participated in the IISER Aptitude Test 2024 can download and check their scores by using the personal login details like user ID and password . This year, the IISER IAT test was conducted by the concerned officials on 9 June 2024.
A total of 60 questions were to be answered by the students in the recently held IAT Test 2024. This included 15 questions each from all the four subjects of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The duration of the exam was 3 hours. The questions were multiple-choice type and the papers were in English and Hindi languages only.
IISER IAT 2024 Result Date
IISER IAT 2024 result was declared today on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.
How to Check IISER IAT 2024 Result?
Follow below steps to check the IISER IAT Result 2024.
Go to the official website, iiseradmission.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for IISER IAT 2024 Result.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like user id and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
IISER IAT 2024: Important Dates
Registration for Counselling Starts: 25 June 2024
Registration for Counselling Ends: 1 July 2024.
Result for First Round of Admissions: 7 July 2024
Check this space regularly for the latest update on IISER IAT 2024.
