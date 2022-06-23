Agnipath Scheme 2022: Agnivir Recruitment Notification Released, Check Details

The Indian Army has formally published the notification for the Agnipath Military Recruitment programe of Agnivirs. It is to be noted that the Agnivir Recruitment notification is available on the official website for all the interested candidates to check out. The notification contains important information on the registration process, dates, age limit and other details that everyone should know before applying for the recruitment programme. Candidates are requested to take a look at the latest information posted by the Indian Army.

The official website that the candidates need to visit to check the Agnivir Recruitment notification is joinindianarmy.nic.in. It is the official website of the Indian Army and has details on the Agnipath military recruitment. It is important to note that the application process will take place online through the official website so the candidates should remember the important dates.