Agnipath Scheme Will ‘Destroy’ Country, Withdraw It: AAP MP Writes to PM Modi

The AAP MP said the implementation of the scheme will push crores of youths of the country into "the dark lane of despair and depression".

"In the coming years, this scheme will create such a dreadful situation in the country that perhaps the government and its machinery of that time will have to deploy all its energy in dealing with it," he added.

Singh termed the roll-out of the scheme "an outrageous move and a foolish decision" and accused the Narendra Modi-led government of going ahead with such a military recruitment plan just to make a claim through "this short-cut" that it provided jobs to lakhs of people in one stroke.

The AAP leader dubbed the rollout of the Agnipath scheme "petty political trickery" and urged the prime minister to "immediately withdraw this black scheme." He said India is caught in "the vicious cycle" of economic depression, inflation and unemployment as the Narendra Modi government has failed "miserably" in bringing the country's economy back on track due to its wrong policies.

"In such a situation, in some way you want to reduce the pension bill of the army. That is why you are deciding to do away with the pension of army personnel through Agnipath scheme," he charged in his letter to the prime minister.

"I would like to suggest to you that the thousands of crores which your government is spending every year on your image building, glorification and advertisement, if that expenditure is stopped, then the exchequer will get a lot of relief," he added.

(Edited for clarity.)