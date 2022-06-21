IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022, Notification Out, Apply on agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Indian Air Force Agneepath Recruitment 2022, Apply from 24 June
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ShivAroor)
Indian Air Force (IAF) Agneepath Recruitment 2022 has started for the position of Agniveer Vayu. The notification regarding the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 has been released online on the official website (agnipathvayu.cdac.in), interested candidates can start applying from 24 June 2022.
The IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 comes under the Agneepath Yojana scheme. Under this scheme, the enrolled candidates or Agniveers have to undergo 4 years of training in the armed forces .The Agneepath scheme for IAF was launched by the Central Government to give an opportunity to the country's youths so that they can participate in the defence forces and services.
Candidates eligible for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 include:
Unmarried male citizens of India.
Citizens belonging to Nepal.
Candidates who have passed 10th or 12 th class examination or have an equivalent degree.
Candidates who have completed a diploma course in engineering.
Candidates who have completed vocational courses.
The selection of candidates for the posts of Agniveers will be based on the success in IAF Agneepath Examination 2022. The IAF Agneepath Examination 2022 will be conducted in the last week of July, most probably after July 25 2022.
Candidates applicable for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment Scheme 2022 should have an age between 17.5 years to 23 years. The upper age limit is 23 years old. Earlier the upper age limit was 21 years but due to COVID-19, the age limit was increased to 23.
The selection of candidates applying under IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 for the posts of Agniveers will be based on the following:
An online examination (IAF Agneepath exam 2022).
Physical fitness tests
Medical Test
Candidates who will qualify all the above phases will be eligible for the Agniveer Vayu posts and the names of the successful candidates will be available on the official webiste (agnipathvayu.cdac.in)
