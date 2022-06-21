IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022, Notification Out, Apply on agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Indian Air Force (IAF) Agneepath Recruitment 2022 has started for the position of Agniveer Vayu. The notification regarding the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 has been released online on the official website (agnipathvayu.cdac.in), interested candidates can start applying from 24 June 2022.

The IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 comes under the Agneepath Yojana scheme. Under this scheme, the enrolled candidates or Agniveers have to undergo 4 years of training in the armed forces .The Agneepath scheme for IAF was launched by the Central Government to give an opportunity to the country's youths so that they can participate in the defence forces and services.