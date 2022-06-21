Army Notification for Agniveer Recruitment: What's the Eligibility Criteria?

Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt General Anil Puri addresses a press conference regarding the Central governments Agnipath scheme.
The Indian Army on Monday, 21 June, issued a notification for the recruitment of ‘Agniveers’ under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, amid ongoing protests across the country.
According to the notification, all Agniveers will be discharged on completion of four years of service. They will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to enable them to return to the society and to pursue employment. Up to 25 percent will be re-enrolled in regular cadre.
When does registration begin? What posts have been called for? Here's all you need to know.
When will the registration for recruitment in the Army under Agniveer begin?
The registrations will be opened from July onwards by the respective Army Recruitment Offices (ARO) for:
Agniveer General Duty
Agniveer Technical
Agniveer Technical (aviation/ammunition examiner)
Agniveer Clerk/storekeeper
Agniveer Tradesman (10th pass)
Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass as per the ARO rally schedule)
Can one register offline?
No, online registration is mandatory. To join the Army under the Agnipath scheme, one must register on joinindianarmy.nic.in.
What is the eligibility criteria?
The minimum age for applying to all six categories is 17.5 years and the upper age limit is 23 years.
The upper age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 years for 2022-23. This will, however, be a one-time allowance.
What about educational qualification?
The basic eligibility criteria include class 10 with minimum 45 percent aggregate marks for general duty.
Class 12 with physics, chemistry, maths and English with 50 percent marks in aggregate is required for technical units.
Class 8 with 33 percent aggregate for Agniveer tradesmen.
What about salary and uniform?
Leave, uniform, pay, and allowances during the service period of four years will be governed by orders and instructions in respect of such individuals issued by the government, the notification said.
Will the duties of Agniveers be fixed?
There is not much clarity on this. According to the notification, the Agniveers will be “liable to be assigned any duty in organisational interest, as decided from time to time."
They can be posted to any regiment/unit and can be further transferred in organisational interest.
When will the first batch of Agniveers join?
They will join services in June 2023, as per the notification.