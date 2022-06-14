In New Reform, Govt Announces 'Agnipath' Scheme for Soldier Recruitment
The soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called "Agniveer."
India unveiled a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on Tuesday, 14 June, for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill.
In a statement, the government said, "This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the government to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the three services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement of the new scheme at a media briefing, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it.
"The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces. Under the Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'," Singh said.
During the announcement, Singh also said that the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff – a position that was previously held by the late Bipin Rawat – will be made soon.
The revolutionary changes in the recruitment process will see the induction of the soldiers initially for a period of four years, and some of them would be retained.
'Wider Talent Pool'
Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the scheme would ensure a wider talent pool for recruitment in the armed forces.
The Agnipath scheme, earlier christened as "Tour of Duty," was launched in the presence of the chiefs of the three services.
The new scheme was announced after extensive deliberations on it over the last two years.
Currently, the army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years.
The scheme is aimed at slashing the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been increasing rapidly.
The defence budget of Rs 5,25,166 crore for 2022-23 included Rs 1,19,696 crore for defence pensions.
The allocation for revenue expenditure was Rs 2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes the expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.
