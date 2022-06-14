In New Reform, Govt Announces 'Agnipath' Scheme for Soldier Recruitment

India unveiled a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on Tuesday, 14 June, for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill.

The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called "Agniveer."

In a statement, the government said, "This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the government to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the three services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement of the new scheme at a media briefing, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it.