RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Tickets Booking: How to Book Tickets Online; Latest Details

RR vs CSK IPL 2023 tickets booking steps are mentioned here for interested fans.
(Photo: iStock)
The 37th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is scheduled to take place between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played on Thursday, 27 April, as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. Both, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to play the match on Thursday. Cricket fans in India can either watch the live streaming of the RR vs CSK IPL match or go to the venue.
While CSK has reached the top of the IPL 2023 points table, RR has won four matches till now. According to the latest official details available as of now, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 match is set to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Thursday, 27 April.
If you want to book RR vs CSK IPL 2023 tickets via BookMyShow, here are the simple steps you must follow:
Go to the BookMyShow app or website
Log in to your account by entering the registered details such as phone number, etc
Find the Sports tab and click on "Cricket"
Then search for RR vs CSK option and choose your preferred seats
Select whether you want the tickets to be delivered to your home or want to collect them at the venue
Make the payment and tap on submit
You will receive a confirmation message after the process is complete
Here are the steps you must follow to book RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match tickets through Paytm:
Open the Paytm app on your mobile
Go to the Ticket Booking section or search for the RR vs CSK option on the app
Select your seats as per your choice and make the payment online
Once the process is successful, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number or Email ID within the next few minutes
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)