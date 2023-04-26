Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RCB vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website,
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming and telecast.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming and telecast.</p></div>

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match 36 will be played on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB is currently at position 5 of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points. The team won 4 matches and lost 3 out of 7 so far in the tournament. On the other hand, KKR is at position 8 in the points table with 4 points. They won 2 matches and lost 5 out of 7 of them.

Kolkata Knight Riders must try their best to win Wednesday's match to secure their position in IPL 2023 and the whole Royal Challengers Bangalore team should take responsibility and avoid just relying on their top three batsmen.

Let us read about the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.

Also ReadOrange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Climbs To 4th Place

When Is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match 36?

The RCB vs KKR IPL match 36 will be played on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

At What Time Will the RCB vs KKR Match Start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match 36 will start at 7:30 pm.

Also ReadPurple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Climbs to Top Spot
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the RCB vs KKR Match Played?

The RCB vs KKR Match 36 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming

The RCB vs KKR IPL match 36 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India for free.

Also ReadIPL 2023: Gujarat Put Up a Commanding Show in Big Win Over Mumbai Indians

RCB vs KKR IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast?

The live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match 36 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Also ReadGT vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Gujarat Titans Defeat Mumbai Indians by 55 Runs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT