GT vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Gujarat Titans Defeat Mumbai Indians by 55 Runs

GT vs MI, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Gujarat Titans Defeat Mumbai Indians by 55 Runs

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans moved to second spot in the IPL points table with fifth victory in seven matches
Sidharth J
Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians at the toss during match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans celebrates his half century during match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India during match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

Abhinav Manohar of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians during match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans bowls during match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

Team Gujarat Titans players greet each other after winning the match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans greet each other after the match 35 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians

