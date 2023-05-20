Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal at Spot 3 After PBKS vs RR Match

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 66 was played between the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals on 19 May at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets and kicked them out of the playoff race. After winning today's match, RR are now at position position 5 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 14 points. They have won 7 and lost 7 out of 14 matches in the tournament so far.
Punjab Kings have been pushed down to the position 8 in the points table. They have won 6 and lost 8 out of 14 matches in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.
After PBKS vs RR IPL match, here is the updated list of purple cap holders.
Mohammad Shami (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).
Rashid Khan (GT): 23 wickets (13 matches).
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 21 wickets (14 matches).
Piyush Chawla (MI): 19 wickets (12 matches)
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR): 19 wickets (13 matches).
In the match 66 of IPL 2023 played on Friday at Dharamshala, Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets. Shimron Hetmyer's amazinf performance (46 off 28 balls) helped RR score 189/6 in 19.4 overs while they were chasing a target of 188 runs.
The significant half centuries of Devdutt Padikkal (51) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) was a cherry on the cake. Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in today's match IPL 66 against RR.
PBKS scored 188/5 in 20 overs and a major credit goes to Sam Curran, who knocked off 49 runs from 31 balls including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Shahrukh Khan (41*) and Jitesh Sharma (44) both contributed crucial hits for Punjab. Navdeep Saini took three wickets.
