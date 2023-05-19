IPL 2023: Buttler Records Most Number of Ducks in IPL 2023, Netizens React

It seems luck isn’t favouring Rajasthan Royals’ superstar batter Jos Buttler. The opener got out on a duck during his outing against Punjab Kings on Friday, which was Rajasthan's last IPL 2023 league stage match.

It was the fifth time in this IPL 2023 season that the star opener departed back to the dressing room without scoring a run. With this, Buttler has now recorded the most number of ducks in IPL- 16.