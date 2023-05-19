IPL 2023: Buttler Records Most Number of Ducks in IPL 2023, Netizens React

Jos Buttler departs back to the dressing after failing to score a single run against Punjab Kings
photo: BCCI
It seems luck isn’t favouring Rajasthan Royals’ superstar batter Jos Buttler. The opener got out on a duck during his outing against Punjab Kings on Friday, which was Rajasthan's last IPL 2023 league stage match.
It was the fifth time in this IPL 2023 season that the star opener departed back to the dressing room without scoring a run. With this, Buttler has now recorded the most number of ducks in IPL- 16.
This was Buttler's hat-trick of ducks as he went back without opening his account in Rajasthan's previous games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.
In an attempt to get off the strike, Buttler missed a flick to fall into Rabada's trap in the first over itself. A target of 188 runs has been posted by Punjab Kings, which the Royals will be looking forward to chase, in order to remain a part of the race for IPL 2023 playoffs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)