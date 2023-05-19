IPL 2023 Points Table: Punjab's Season Ends but Rajasthan Stay Alive, But Barely

The win has awarded Rajasthan Royals 2 more points, taking their total points to 14. Due to a higher run rate than Mumbai Indians, Royals have now replaced them to move to the fifth spot in the IPL points table. Faf du Plessis' RCB are fourth currently, also on 14 points but ahead on net run rate.

Gujarat Titans sit unmoved at the first spot in the table with 18 points and have qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants follow at the second and third spot respectively, both being just 1 win away to qualify for the playoffs.

With Rajasthan’s victory, Mumbai have descended to the sixth spot while Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings occupy the seventh and eighth spot respectively with 12 points each. Delhi Capitals occupy the last second position with 10 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad are last in the list with 8 points.