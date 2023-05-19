IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RR Beat PBKS

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RR Beat PBKS

Shuvaditya Bose
IPL
Published:

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings.

(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)

Rajasthan Royals kept their slender hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs alive, and subsequently, called curtains to Punjab Kings’ campaign, courtesy of a four-wicket triumph in match 66, which was contested at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

IPL 2023 Points Table after Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings.

With only four league-stage games left to be played, six teams are battling for three available slots in the top four. Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams, after RR defeated PBKS:

1. Gujarat Titans

Already through to Qualifier 1.

2. Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023: A win against Delhi Capitals could ensure a place in Qualifier 1 for Chennai Super Kings

Remaining Fixture: Delhi Capitals (20 May)

Qualification Scenarios:

  • If they win – Guaranteed playoffs berth; will also result in a Qualifier 1 place if Lucknow Super Giants don't beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin.

  • If they lose – Either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians must lose their last match. Alternatively, Kolkata must beat Lucknow by a big margin.

3. Lucknow Super Giants

Remaining Fixture: Kolkata Knight Riders (20 May)

Qualification Scenarios:

  • If they win – Top 4 guaranteed, whilst they could also feature in Qualifier 1.

  • If they lose – RCB or MI must lose their last match.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2023: By beating Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken a significant stride towards the playoffs.

Remaining Fixture: Gujarat Titans (21 May)

Qualification Scenarios:

  • If they win – Between Mumbai, Chennai and Lucknow, one team must lose their last match.

  • If they lose – Firstly, they mustn't lose by a big margin, to remain ahead of Rajasthan on NRR. To add to that, Mumbai must lose their last match, and Kolkata must not beat Lucknow by a big margin.

5. Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Having done their part to stay alive, Rajasthan Royals will now have to rely on RCB, MI and KKR for survival.

Remaining Fixture: All 14 matches played.

Qualification Scenario

  • Three conditions need to be fulfilled – RCB must lose against Gujarat by a significant margin, Mumbai must not win against Hyderabad, and even in Kolkata beat Lucknow, the margin must be slender.

6. Mumbai Indians

Remaining Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad (21 May)

Qualification Scenarios:

  • If they win – One of Chennai, Lucknow and Bangalore must lose their last match.

  • If they lose – Elimination.

7. Kolkata Knight Riders

Remaining Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants (20 May)

Qualification Scenario

  • If they win – They not only need a victory, but the winning margin must also be gigantic. In case that happens, Mumbai and Bangalore must lose their last games by considerable margins.

  • If they lose – Elimination.

8, 9, 10: Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad & Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings have joined Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on the list of teams who have already been knocked out.

Better luck next time!

