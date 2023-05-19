IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RR Beat PBKS

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Rajasthan Royals kept their slender hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs alive, and subsequently, called curtains to Punjab Kings’ campaign, courtesy of a four-wicket triumph in match 66, which was contested at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
IPL 2023 Points Table after Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings.
With only four league-stage games left to be played, six teams are battling for three available slots in the top four. Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams, after RR defeated PBKS:
Already through to Qualifier 1.
IPL 2023: A win against Delhi Capitals could ensure a place in Qualifier 1 for Chennai Super Kings
Remaining Fixture: Delhi Capitals (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Guaranteed playoffs berth; will also result in a Qualifier 1 place if Lucknow Super Giants don't beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin.
If they lose – Either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians must lose their last match. Alternatively, Kolkata must beat Lucknow by a big margin.
Remaining Fixture: Kolkata Knight Riders (20 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Top 4 guaranteed, whilst they could also feature in Qualifier 1.
If they lose – RCB or MI must lose their last match.
IPL 2023: By beating Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken a significant stride towards the playoffs.
Remaining Fixture: Gujarat Titans (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – Between Mumbai, Chennai and Lucknow, one team must lose their last match.
If they lose – Firstly, they mustn't lose by a big margin, to remain ahead of Rajasthan on NRR. To add to that, Mumbai must lose their last match, and Kolkata must not beat Lucknow by a big margin.
IPL 2023: Having done their part to stay alive, Rajasthan Royals will now have to rely on RCB, MI and KKR for survival.
Remaining Fixture: All 14 matches played.
Qualification Scenario
Three conditions need to be fulfilled – RCB must lose against Gujarat by a significant margin, Mumbai must not win against Hyderabad, and even in Kolkata beat Lucknow, the margin must be slender.
Remaining Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad (21 May)
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – One of Chennai, Lucknow and Bangalore must lose their last match.
If they lose – Elimination.
Remaining Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants (20 May)
Qualification Scenario
If they win – They not only need a victory, but the winning margin must also be gigantic. In case that happens, Mumbai and Bangalore must lose their last games by considerable margins.
If they lose – Elimination.
Punjab Kings have joined Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on the list of teams who have already been knocked out.
Better luck next time!