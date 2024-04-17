Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After GT vs DC IPL Match

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 list are updated after every clash. The top players are changed based on the number of wickets and runs scored by the players. One should remember that the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match was held today, Wednesday, 17 April. The match is over and we have the top cap holders. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Yuzvendra Chahal is holding the Purple Cap after the match.

The GT vs DC IPL 2024 was conducted at 7:30 pm IST, as per schedule. Both, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals players gave their best in the match on Wednesday. DC won against GT by 6 wickets. One should take a look at the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in the Indian Premier League. Cricket fans must stay updated.