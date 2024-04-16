IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Updated Points After KKR vs RR; Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to end on 26 May. According to the schedule, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match today, Tuesday, 16 April. The IPL points table 2024 is changed after the latest clash between both teams. As per the latest official details, Rajasthan Royals won against Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. RR is leading the points table followed by KKR and CSK. You must know the total points of all teams.

One should note that the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match today, Tuesday, 16 April, started at 7:30 pm IST. Cricket fans in the country are excited to know all the details after the match. Rajasthan Royals is placed at the first position in the IPL points table 2024 and Kolkata Knight Riders is placed at the second position. You can know the total points after checking the table.