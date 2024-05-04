Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Player Names After RCB vs GT Match

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Know the top holders after the RCB vs GT match on Saturday.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is changed after every match. The Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 is going on in full swing and it is set to end on 26 May. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match was played today, Saturday, 4 May. RCB won against GT by four wickets. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap after the last match on Saturday.
According to the details on the schedule, the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is changed based on the performance of the players. The top cap holders will receive the awards at the end of the season. Therefore, fans should know their names.
According to the official details, players with the highest number of runs receive the Orange Cap award at the end of the particular IPL season. This award honours the best batter of the season.
Let's take a look at the top Orange Cap holders in the ongoing IPL 2024 after the RCB vs GT match on Saturday, 4 May:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 542 runs (11 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 509 runs (10 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 424 runs (11 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 409 runs (10 Matches)
KL Rahul (LSG): 406 runs (10 matches)
One should note that the player who can take the maximum number of wickets in a particular Indian Premier League, IPL season receives the Purple Cap award. It recognises the best bowler of the season.
Let's go through the updated Purple Cap holders after the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match on Saturday, 4 May:
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 17 wickets (11 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH): 15 wickets (8 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 14 wickets (9 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 14 wickets (10 matches)
Sunil Narine (KKR): 13 wickets (10 matches)
