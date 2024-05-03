Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Players List After KKR vs MI Match

Mumbai Indians played against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 51st IPL 2024 match at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. KKR won the match against MI by 24.
KKR has won seven matches out of the ten matches they have played and they are at the second position with 14 points while MI remains at the ninth rank with 6 points. The players with the most wickets during the tournament wear the Purple Cap while on the field. However, the bowler with the most wickets at the end of the tournament will win the Purple Cap award.
The Orange Cap, given to the highest run-scorer, is one of the most coveted individual honors in the competition. The player with the most runs during the tournament wears the Orange Cap while on the field.
However, the batter with the most runs at the end of the IPL 2024 season will win the Orange Cap award. Let's check the top players list for Orange Cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2024.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List
Below is the list of top run scorers after KKR vs MI match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 509 runs (10 matches)
Virat Kohli (RCB): 500 runs (10 matches)
Sai Sudharshan (GT): 418 runs (10 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 409 runs (10 Matches)
KL Rahul (LSG): 406 runs (10 matches)
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List
Below is the list of top wicket takers after KKR vs MI match.
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 17 wickets (11 matches)
T Natarajan (RR): 15 wickets (8 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 14 wickets (9 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 14 wickets (10 matches)
Sunil Narine (MI): 13 wickets (10 matches)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)