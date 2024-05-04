IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 6 – From Vintage Bhuvi To Struggling Gill

IPL 2024: Let's take at the hits and misses from week six of power-packed action.
Images: BCCI/Altered by The Quint
Week 6 of action in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) burst forth with a surge of power-packed performances, as the teams entered a phase where the tiniest of errors could prove to be fatal.
With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) languishing at the bottom, holding the 10th and 9th positions respectively, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have staked their claim at the apex with confidence and ease. The six teams in between have been engaged in a spirited tussle with their positions in flux.
As we enter the fray of the seventh week, let's reflect on the hits and misses from Week 6:
Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked at his best against the table toppers Rajasthan Royals in what was a last-ball thriller, to seal a win for his side. Defending a total of 201 runs, the 34-year-old immediately put the Royals on the defensive with the new ball. Employing impeccable swing bowling skills, Bhuvi sent T20 World Cup-bound batters – English skipper Jos Buttler and Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson – back to the pavilion, both for ducks.
While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to lay hands on an IPL trophy, their legacy of producing power-hitters remains unparalleled over the past 17 years.
The latest player to grab the spotlight is Englishman Will Jacks. Having missed the last season due to injury, Jacks made a resounding statement in the ongoing season.
Despite featuring in only half of RCB's ten games thus far, the all-rounder rose to the occasion against GT, slamming a knock of an unbeaten 100 off just 41 balls.
Punjab Kings' opener Jonny Bairstow had a slow start to the 2024 IPL season but quickly turned things around within a week. Prior to the match against KKR, the 34-year-old hadn't scored a fifty in five out of six innings, even enduring a duck dismissal.
The English batter looked far away from his best until he wasn’t anymore. Against KKR at the Eden Gardens - after warming the bench for two previous games, Bairstow made a roaring return with an aggressive innings. His unbeaten 108 off 48 balls powered Punjab Kings to the highest successful T20 run-chase.
Bairstow scored a crucial 46 against Chennai Super Kings.
Despite boasting a star-studded batting lineup, Mumbai Indians have had a turbulent season. The 5-time champions endured their fourth consecutive loss of the season on Friday (3 April), and with it, they have lost nearly all of their hopes of qualifying.
Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive hitting, managed three fifties this season but delivered underwhelming performances with knocks of 10 against Rajasthan Royals, 26 against Delhi Capitals and 10 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Though he scored a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders, Naman Dhir – who batted at three in that match – could barely manage 11.
In IPL 2023, Shubman Gill emerged as a dominant force, winning the Orange Cap with an impressive tally of 890 runs from 17 matches, including three centuries and four half-centuries. However, tasked with leading the Gujarat Titans franchise this year, Gill appears to have hit a rough patch.
Despite his undisputable talent, the 25-year-old has struggled to replicate his previous success. Thus far, the GT skipper has mustered only 320 runs in 10 innings, averaging 35.56.
Just as RCB are known for producing batting maestros, Chennai Super Kings have carved a niche for themselves in revitalising fading careers. In the previous season, they worked their magic on veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, who smashed 326 runs at an average of 32.6 and a strike rate of 172.5.
Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to replicate his form from last season.