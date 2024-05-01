IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ Fall From Grace – What Went Wrong?

Considering the squad they had assembled, Mumbai were considered as among the prime contenders for the title.

Yet, with a month of IPL action still to spare, Mumbai – a team blessed with the near-perfect amalgamation of Indian national team’s players and overseas stalwarts – are on the brink of elimination. With only three wins in ten matches, they are languishing in the ninth position.

So, what went wrong for Mumbai Indians? Let’s find out.