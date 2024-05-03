IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs MI Match

Mumbai Indians hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 51 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today. KKR won the match against MI by 24 runs today and retained their second position.

KKR, with seven victories in ten matches, has secured 14 points, which places them second on the IPL points table and well within reach of a playoff spot. Despite having five more games ahead to play Mumbai Indians, with their five-time championship title, appear to be slipping out of contention for the playoffs this year.

IPL points table are updated once after every match. At the end of each league match the points table updates with the NRR. The points table is index determining which teams are top-placed or bottom-placed in the 10-team competition.