IPL 2024: KKR Bank On Iyer & Starc To Break Wankhede Curse as Mumbai Lose Again

KKR were struggling at 57/4 after the Power-play and it became 57/5 when Piyush Chawla had Rinku Singh caught off his own bowling for nine.

Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey, brought in as an Impact Substitute for Raghuvanshi, revived the innings with an 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket, starting cautiously before unleashing some superb shots to boost the scoring rate.

Venkatesh started by hitting two fours off Gerald Coetzee in the fourth over and took a four off Naman Dhir. After a spell of slow batting, he exploded into action in the 12th over, hammering a four and a six off Coetzee, the maximum over extra-cover fence executed quite well. He reached his half-century off 36 balls, studded with five boundaries and a six.

The experienced Pandey, who tonked Bumrah for a four and six in three balls in the 14th over, hammered Pandya over long-on for another six but fell soon after as Hardik sent down a slow cutter wide off off-stump and the Karnataka batter was caught by substitute Brevis at extra-cover as he chased the wide one.