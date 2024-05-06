MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Streaming in India: Date, Time, & Live Telecast Channels

Mumbai Indians will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 today, Monday, 6 May. The MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match will take place in Mumbai. Mumbai Indian's campaign has further unravelled as it is heading to a last-place finish this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed in the fourth position in the points table. Cricket fans are excited to watch the next IPL match to see which team wins the face-off on Monday.

The MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday. Mumbai Indians will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Those who have the tickets can watch the match at the stadium. Other fans must follow the live streaming of the upcoming Indian Premier League match. One should follow the match carefully.