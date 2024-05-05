IPL 2024: CSK Pacer Matheesha Pathirana Returns to Sri Lanka for Injury Recovery

The Sri Lankan is the second CSK pacer to be dealing with injuries this season after Deepak Chahar pulled his hamstring and went off the field after bowling the first two balls of the Punjab Kings’ chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 1.

In ten matches of IPL 2024, defending champions CSK have lost five and have won as many games. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side are currently placed at fifth position on the points table and need a win over their ongoing match against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to keep their IPL 2024 playoffs chances alive.