IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs MI Match

Kolkata Knight Riders won the match against Mumbai Indians today by 24 runs and retained their second rank

Mumbai Indians hosted Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 51 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today. KKR won the match against MI by 24 runs today and retained their second position.

KKR, with seven victories in ten matches, has secured 14 points, which places them second on the IPL points table and well within reach of a playoff spot. Despite having five more games ahead to play Mumbai Indians, with their five-time championship title, appear to be slipping out of contention for the playoffs this year.

IPL points table are updated once after every match. At the end of each league match the points table updates with the NRR. The points table is index determining which teams are top-placed or bottom-placed in the 10-team competition.

Earlier, the tournament was an eight-team competition but now it has expanded to 10 teams. The top 5 teams for the IPL 2024 include RR, KKR, LSG, SRH, and CSK.

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

Updated Team Standings After KKR vs MI Match Today

POSITIONTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTNRRPOINTS
1RR10820.62216
2KKR10731.09814
3LSG10640.09412
4SRH10640.07212
5CSK10550.62710
6DC1156-0.44210
7PBKS1046-0.0628
8GT1046-1.1138

0

