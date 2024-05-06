IPL 2024: Virat Kohli-Sunil Gavaskar Strike Rate Saga – Who Said What?

However, on Saturday (28 April) following his 70 run knock off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans that propelled RCB to a 9-wicket win, Kohli jabbed at the critics, suggesting that discussing the game from a commentary box isn't quite the same as being out on the field.
In the lead-up to RCB's 11th game, against Gujarat Titans, Gavaskar countered Kohli's remarks at the commentators by questioning why players engage with outside criticism if they claim not to listen to it.
Notably, the 35-year-old currently leads the season's run chart, donning the Orange cap with an impressive tally of 542 runs amassed from 11 innings. This includes a century and four half-centuries, all achieved at a striking rate of 148.08 and an average of 67.75.
Now let’s delve deeper and take a look at who has said what into the matter so far:
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scored 70 runs off 44 balls against the Gujarat Titans on 28 April.
Where Did It All Start From?
The saga began when Kohli, despite being the tournament's leading run-scorer, faced relentless criticism for his strike rate. However, after his match-winning knock of 70 runs off 44 balls against the Gujarat Titans on 28 April, Kohli hit back at those scrutinising his approach.
Not really, I think all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff. But, for me, it's about winning the game for the team. And there is a reason you have done this for 15 years
Virat Kohli
Kohli further addressed the issue by taking a swipe at commentators, suggesting that discussing the game from the commentary box isn't comparable to being actively involved on the field. He also emphasised that people can formulate their own opinions and assumptions about the game, but it's not the same as experiencing it firsthand.
You have done this, day in and day out. You have won games for your team. And I am not quite sure if you have not been in that situation yourself, to sit and speak about the game from a box. I don't think it's the same thing. For me, it's about doing the job for the team. People can sit and talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game. But those who have done it, day in and day out, they know what they are doing. It's kind of muscle memory for me.
Virat Kohli
How Did Sunil Gavaskar React to Kohli’s Remarks?
Gavaskar was among the pundits who had cast doubt on Virat Kohli's batting approach, further pressed the RCB batter by questioning whether he warranted praise for maintaining a strike rate of 118.
Commentators questioned only when his strike-rate was 118. I'm not too sure. I don't watch too many matches, so I don't know what the other commentators have said otherwise. But if you come and open and then have a strike of 118 when you get out in the 14th or the 15th over, I mean, if you want applause for that, that's a little bit different. That's different.
Sunil Gavaskar
The 74-year-old went on to question the opener, pondering why players bother responding to external criticism if they claim not to pay heed to it. Gavaskar also asserted that he operates without bias, speaking solely based on his observations rather than any hidden agenda.
All these guys talk about, 'oh we don't care about outside noise'. Accha? Then why are you replying to any outside noise or whatever it is. We all played a bit of cricket, not a lot of cricket. We don't have agendas. We speak about what we see. We don't necessarily have any likes and dislikes. Even if we have likes and dislikes, we actually speak on what is happening.
Sunil Gavaskar
