IPL 2024: Why Were Lucknow Allowed To Use 13 Players Against KKR? – Explained

In what is a very rare incident in cricket, Lucknow Super Giants used 13 players in their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday (5 April). Besides the 11 players who were initially named, and an additional bowler in Yudhvir Singh Charak and an additional batter in Arshin Kulkarni were utilised.

But, why were they allowed to do so? Let’s break it down.