KKR vs RR, IPL Match Today: Live Streaming, Telecast, Head to Head & Playing 11

KKR vs RR IPL Match Today: Live Streaming and Telecast.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash today on Tuesday, 16 April in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The game will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs RR match is going to be a nail biting encounter as both the teams are strongest contenders in the tournament right now.
KKR is placed at position second in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 8 points, after 4 wins and 1 loss. Table toppers Rajasthan Royals are at position 1 in the IPL Standings Table with 10 points. Out of all the games played, they have not lost any match so far. Let us check out the KKR vs RR IPL match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, playing XI, head to head, prediction, and more.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have clashed in 28 head to head matches so far, out of which 14 have been won by KKR while as RR has emerged victorious in 13 games. One match has ended in a draw.
It would be quite interesting to witness whether KKR will take a two match lead after beating RR today or RR will equal the head to head records after today's victory.
As per reports, Eden Gardens have always favored the batting side. Therefore, it would be quite amazing to see which team will win today.
According to Google Prediction, there is almost 53 per cent probability that KKR will beat RR today.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Probable XI Team: Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Avesh Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Date: Tuesday, 16 April 2024
Time: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
KKR vs RR Live Streaming: JioCinema app and website
KKR vs RR Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
