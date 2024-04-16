IPL 2024: Head Reveals How Chinnaswamy Groundstaff & Locals Helped in SRH’s Win

Head exploded onto the scene as he notched up the third century of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian batter blazed his way to 102 runs off just 41 balls, punctuated by 9 boundaries and eight towering sixes, boasting an impressive strike rate of 248.78.

Speaking about his fellow opener Abhishek Sharma, Head commented on their synergy, highlighting how their playing styles complement each other. He praised Abhishek as a fearless batsman.