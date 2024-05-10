IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Updated Standings After GT vs CSK Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Know the total points of all teams after the GT vs CSK match on Friday, 10 May.
(Photo: The Quint)
Gujarat Titans (GT) played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 match on Friday, 10 May. The match is over and the winning team is announced. The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. Gujarat Titans won against Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs. The IPL 2024 points table is changed and the total points are updated after the match. Chennai Super Kings is placed in the fourth position on the table and Gujarat Titans is placed in the eighth position.
The IPL 2024 final game will be conducted on 26 May. Cricket fans in India should keep track of the updated IPL 2024 points table to know the playoff teams. The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match on Friday was interesting. Interested people should take note of the latest details.
According to the official details available after the latest match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is leading the IPL 2024 points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Fans are excited to know the final two teams that will qualify for the last match of this season.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on Friday, 10 May:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|16
|11
|8
|3
|0
|1.453
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|16
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0.476
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|14
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0.406
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|12
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0.491
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|12
|12
|6
|6
|0
|-0.316
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|12
|12
|6
|6
|0
|-0.769
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|10
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0.217
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|10
|12
|5
|7
|0
|-1.063
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|8
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.212
|Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)
|8
|12
|4
|8
|0
|-0.423
