IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Updated Standings After GT vs CSK Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated team standings after Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on 10 May.
Raajwrita Dutta
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024 Points Table: Know the total points of all teams after the GT vs CSK match on Friday, 10 May.

(Photo: The Quint)

Gujarat Titans (GT) played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 match on Friday, 10 May. The match is over and the winning team is announced. The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. Gujarat Titans won against Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs. The IPL 2024 points table is changed and the total points are updated after the match. Chennai Super Kings is placed in the fourth position on the table and Gujarat Titans is placed in the eighth position.

The IPL 2024 final game will be conducted on 26 May. Cricket fans in India should keep track of the updated IPL 2024 points table to know the playoff teams. The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match on Friday was interesting. Interested people should take note of the latest details.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Top Teams After GT vs CSK Match

According to the official details available after the latest match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is leading the IPL 2024 points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Fans are excited to know the final two teams that will qualify for the last match of this season.

Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on Friday, 10 May:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)16118301.453
Rajasthan Royals (RR)16118300.476
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)14127500.406
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)12126600.491
Delhi Capitals (DC)1212660-0.316
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)1212660-0.769
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)10125700.217
Gujarat Titans (GT)1012570-1.063
Mumbai Indians (MI)812480-0.212
Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)812480-0.423
