IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Updated Standings After GT vs CSK Match

Gujarat Titans (GT) played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 match on Friday, 10 May. The match is over and the winning team is announced. The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. Gujarat Titans won against Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs. The IPL 2024 points table is changed and the total points are updated after the match. Chennai Super Kings is placed in the fourth position on the table and Gujarat Titans is placed in the eighth position.

The IPL 2024 final game will be conducted on 26 May. Cricket fans in India should keep track of the updated IPL 2024 points table to know the playoff teams. The GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match on Friday was interesting. Interested people should take note of the latest details.