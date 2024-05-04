IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Team Standings After RCB vs GT Match; Total Points

IPL Points Table 2024: Know the top teams after the RCB vs GT match on Saturday.
The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match so that fans can know the latest points of their favourite teams. According to the latest official details, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL match took place today, Saturday, 4 May. RCB won against GT by four wickets in the match. GT is placed at the ninth position in the points table while RCB is placed at the seventh position after the latest match.
All cricket fans in India must take a look at the updated IPL points table 2024 if they want to know the top teams. The latest details after the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match on Saturday are available now for fans. One should note that the winning team gets two points and goes up the points table after every match.
According to the official details available after the latest match, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL points table followed by KKR and LSG. The RCB vs GT match on Saturday, 4 May, started at 7:30 pm IST, as per the schedule.
All interested fans should note that the top teams on the table will qualify for the playoff stage. One should keep a close eye on the points table to know the exact details.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match on Saturday, 4 May:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|16
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0.622
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|14
|10
|7
|3
|0
|1.098
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|12
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.094
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|12
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.072
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|10
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0.627
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|10
|11
|5
|6
|0
|-0.442
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|8
|11
|4
|7
|0
|-0.049
|Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)
|8
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.062
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|8
|11
|4
|7
|0
|-1.32
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|6
|11
|3
|8
|0
|-0.356
