IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Team Standings After RCB vs GT Match; Total Points

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match so that fans can know the latest points of their favourite teams. According to the latest official details, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL match took place today, Saturday, 4 May. RCB won against GT by four wickets in the match. GT is placed at the ninth position in the points table while RCB is placed at the seventh position after the latest match.

All cricket fans in India must take a look at the updated IPL points table 2024 if they want to know the top teams. The latest details after the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match on Saturday are available now for fans. One should note that the winning team gets two points and goes up the points table after every match.