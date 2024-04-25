IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After SRH vs RCB Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squared off Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) on Thursday, 25 April 2024. SRH won the match by a score of 34 runs. After losing the game SRH retained the third position in the IPL 2024 points table, however, RCB is still at the lowest rank in the standings table.

With 14 points, Rajasthan Royals are now atop the points standings. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the teams that follow them closely. Let's take a look at the updated rankings for all IPL teams following today's SRH vs RCB match on 25 April 2024.

The IPL points table reflects the number of points each team has accrued after each match, and serves as a real-time performance indicator for the teams. In addition, it provides information on total matches played, wins, losses, net run rate, no result, and more.