IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After SRH vs RCB Match

IPL Points Table 2024: Here is the latest position of all teams after RCB won the match against SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squared off Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) on Thursday, 25 April 2024. SRH won the match by a score of 34 runs. After losing the game SRH retained the third position in the IPL 2024 points table, however, RCB is still at the lowest rank in the standings table.

With 14 points, Rajasthan Royals are now atop the points standings. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the teams that follow them closely. Let's take a look at the updated rankings for all IPL teams following today's SRH vs RCB match on 25 April 2024.

The IPL points table reflects the number of points each team has accrued after each match, and serves as a real-time performance indicator for the teams. In addition, it provides information on total matches played, wins, losses, net run rate, no result, and more.

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March 2024, in Chennai, with a star-studded opening ceremony. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The winning team secures two points at the end of the game, while the losing team receives none. The top four teams in the Indian Premier League points table will advance to the playoffs at the culmination of the league stage.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams

Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs RCB match on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

IPL Points Table 2024

TeamPlayedWonLostNet Run RatePoints
Rajasthan Royals (RR)8710.69814
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)7521.206 10
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)8530.57710
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)8530.14810
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)8440.4158
Delhi Capitals (DC)945-0.3868
Gujarat Titans (GT)954-0.9748
Mumbai Indians (MI)835-0.2276
Punjab Kings (PBKS)826-0.2924
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)927-0.7214

