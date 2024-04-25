IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After SRH vs RCB Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squared off Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) on Thursday, 25 April 2024. SRH won the match by a score of 34 runs. After losing the game SRH retained the third position in the IPL 2024 points table, however, RCB is still at the lowest rank in the standings table.
With 14 points, Rajasthan Royals are now atop the points standings. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the teams that follow them closely. Let's take a look at the updated rankings for all IPL teams following today's SRH vs RCB match on 25 April 2024.
The IPL points table reflects the number of points each team has accrued after each match, and serves as a real-time performance indicator for the teams. In addition, it provides information on total matches played, wins, losses, net run rate, no result, and more.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March 2024, in Chennai, with a star-studded opening ceremony. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).
The winning team secures two points at the end of the game, while the losing team receives none. The top four teams in the Indian Premier League points table will advance to the playoffs at the culmination of the league stage.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams
Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs RCB match on Thursday, 25 April 2024.
IPL Points Table 2024
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Net Run Rate
|Points
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|8
|7
|1
|0.698
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|7
|5
|2
|1.206
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|8
|5
|3
|0.577
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|8
|5
|3
|0.148
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|4
|4
|0.415
|8
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|9
|4
|5
|-0.386
|8
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|9
|5
|4
|-0.974
|8
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|8
|3
|5
|-0.227
|6
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|8
|2
|6
|-0.292
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|9
|2
|7
|-0.721
|4
