IPL 2024: Will Jacks Scores 100 as RCB Make a Bold Statement in 9-Wkt Win vs GT

Fortune might have changed for Royal Challengers Bengaluru a little too late, but it certainly has as the bottom-dweller of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) secured their second consecutive win, and with some razzmatazz, as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets. Chasing a target of 201 runs, Bengaluru required only 16 overs to complete the task, courtesy of Will Jacks’ century and Virat Kohli’s 44-ball 70.

Though their opposition was not Sunrisers Hyderabad on this occasion, Bengaluru’s openers, Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis started how they did in the last match, with the first three overs yielding 37 runs.