IPL Auction 2023: England's Harry Brook Bagged by Hyderabad For Rs 13.25 Crore
IPL Auction 2023: Despite being young, Brook has established himself as a mainstay in England's T20I batting order.
Young English batter Harry Brook has been bought by Rs 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL auction after an intense bidding war.
The opening round of bidding was between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore and just when RCB exited the bid at Rs 5 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad entered at Rs 5.25 crore, following which it was between the Hyderabad and Rajasthan franchises.
The two teams went head-to-head and it was Rajasthan that took it to Rs 10 crore, which was matched in quick pace by SRH who made it Rs 10.25 crore. Eventually it was the franchise with the biggest purse that managed to bag him.
The captain of the England U19 team in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup, Brook made his T20I debut only this year, but has already established himself as one of the Three Lions’ batting pillars in the shortest format.
In 20 T20I matches, the 23-year-old has scored 372 runs, boasting an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 137.77. He offers stability in the middle order – an attribute many teams are chasing ahead of the 2023 IPL season.
Brook has only grown in stature since his debut, and in the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan, he struck three centuries. Facing some of the world’s best bowlers should not face him, as he did well for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, becoming the youngest centurion of the competition.
Besides that, he has also represented Northern Superchargers in England’s The Hundred, and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash League.
