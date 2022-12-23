IPL Auction 2023: England's Harry Brook Bagged by Hyderabad For Rs 13.25 Crore

Young English batter Harry Brook has been bought by Rs 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL auction after an intense bidding war.

The opening round of bidding was between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore and just when RCB exited the bid at Rs 5 crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad entered at Rs 5.25 crore, following which it was between the Hyderabad and Rajasthan franchises.

The two teams went head-to-head and it was Rajasthan that took it to Rs 10 crore, which was matched in quick pace by SRH who made it Rs 10.25 crore. Eventually it was the franchise with the biggest purse that managed to bag him.