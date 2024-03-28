IPL 2024: 'I Was Perplexed,' Smith, Pathan Slam Hardik For Bringing Bumrah Late

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya’s decision not to give Jasprit Bumrah more than one over until the 13th over of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) innings during the IPL 2024 match on Wednesday night came in for criticism from all the corners as the hosts blazed to 277/3, the highest total in the history of IPL.

After bowling one over in the Power-play, Bumrah was introduced into the attack again only in the 13th over. By this point, the Sunrisers had amassed a formidable 173-3 on the scoreboard, putting them in a strong position to accelerate their scoring.