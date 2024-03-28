IPL 2024: ‘Liked What I Saw’ – Despite Loss, Hardik Pandya Is Happy With Bowlers

"The wicket was good but 277, no matter how good or bad you bowl, if the opposition get 277 that means they batted very well. [Bowlers] were good. It was tough out there. Close to 500 runs were scored so the wicket was helping the batters. We could have tried a few different things, but we have a young bowling attack and I liked what I saw today. If the ball goes this much in the crowd, it's definitely different to run around and complete the overs in time," said Hardik.

He also applauded Mumbai's batting lineup, who didn't succumb to pressure and managed to put up a respectable total of 246 runs in comparison to opposition's 277.