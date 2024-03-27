IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Break Fastest 50 Record For SRH

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Break Fastest 50 Record For SRH

The Quint
IPL
IPL 2024: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma break fastest half-century record for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

Image: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening duo, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, rewrote the record books with their blistering batting display against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Travis Head, the Australian batsman, blazed to his fifty in a mere 18 balls during the 6th over, surpassing the previous record held by David Warner and Moises Henriques for the fastest half-centuries by an SRH player in the IPL, achieved in 20 balls. Head's explosive innings came to an end at 64 runs off just 24 balls, embellished with nine boundaries and three sixes.

However, the record-breaking spree didn't stop there. Abhishek Sharma took the stage just four overs later, smashing Head's freshly minted record by reaching his century in a jaw-dropping 16 balls, which included seven sixes and three fours. Sharma's remarkable innings concluded at 63 runs off 23 balls

