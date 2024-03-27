IPL 2024: Carnage in Hyderabad – All the Records That Were Broken in SRH vs MI

On a day of absolute carnage and mayhem, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad witnessed a torrential downpour of sixes and fours, during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
Hyderabad scored 277/3, tearing the Mumbai Indians’ bowling unit apart in an operation that saw them destroy old records aplenty, and create new milestones for other teams to chase down.
Let us have a look at the records that were broken:
Highest Team Total in IPL
The most significant of the many records that were created was that of the highest team total in the history of this competition. The previous highest belonged to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013, in a match where Chris Gayle struck 175 runs.
Highest totals in IPL:
277/3 – Sunrisers Hyderabad (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
263/5 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (vs Pune Warriors India, 2013)
257/5 – Lucknow Super Giants (vs Punjab Kings, 2013)
248/3 – Royal Challengers Bangalore (vs Gujarat Lions, 2016)
246/5 – Chennai Super Kings (vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010)
First Instance of Sunrisers Hyderabad Scoring 250+
Moreover, it was the first instance of Sunrisers Hyderabad registering a score north of the 250-run mark. Their previous highest score was 231/2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in a 2019 fixture.
SRH’s highest totals in IPL:
277/3 – vs Mumbai Indians, 2024
231/2 – vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019
228/4 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2023
219/2 – vs Delhi Capitals, 2020
217/6 – vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023
Fastest 50 for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Fitting the incredible occasion that was this match, the same record was broken twice – that of the fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The record was first broken by Australian opener Travis Head, who struck an 18-ball half-century on his debut for the franchise. However, he could not hold on to the record for long, as Abhishek Sharma did it in 16 deliveries soon after. The previous record was held by David Warner, who had struck a 20-ball fifty for SRH.
Fastest fifties for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma – 16 deliveries (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
Travis Head – 18 deliveries (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
David Warner – 20 deliveries (vs Chennai Super Kings, 2015)
Moises Henriques – 20 deliveries (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2015)
David Warner – 20 deliveries (vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017)
Highest Fourth-Wicket Partnership for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Whilst Head and Sharma deserve praise, for scoring a 24-ball 62 and 23-ball 63 respectively, Sunrisers had an excellent end to their innings, courtesy of their two South African batters – Heinrich Klaasen (80 off 34) and Aiden Markram (42 off 28). Together, the pair built a 116-run fourth-wicket stand, which was the highest fourth-wicket partnership in Hyderabad’s history.
Highest fourth-wicket partnership for SRH:
116* – Heinrich Klaasen & Aiden Markram (vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
93* – Yuvraj Singh & Moises Henriques (vs Delhi Capitals, 2017)
80 – Thisara Perera & Cameron White (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2013)
76 – Kane Williamson & Manish Pandey (vs Punjab Kings, 2019)
75* – Aiden Markram & Nicholas Pooran (vs Punjab Kings, 2022)
