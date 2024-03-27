IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Reveals How Captain Cummins Boosted His Confidence

Young Indian star Abhishek Sharma, came out all guns blazing on Wednesday as he scored the fastest-ever half-century for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL contest against Mumbai Indians. Sharma brought up his half-century in just 16 balls before departing after scoring 63 runs off just 23 balls, with 3 fours and 7 sixes.

Hyderabad scored 277/3 in their first inning, bringing up the highest-ever total in the history of IPL. Their batters smashed 18 sixes and 19 fours in the first inning, wreaking havoc against the visitors.