IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Reveals How Captain Cummins Boosted His Confidence

IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma smashed 63 off 23 against Mumbai Indians
Young Indian star Abhishek Sharma, came out all guns blazing on Wednesday as he scored the fastest-ever half-century for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL contest against Mumbai Indians. Sharma brought up his half-century in just 16 balls before departing after scoring 63 runs off just 23 balls, with 3 fours and 7 sixes.
Hyderabad scored 277/3 in their first inning, bringing up the highest-ever total in the history of IPL. Their batters smashed 18 sixes and 19 fours in the first inning, wreaking havoc against the visitors.
In a post-inning interview, Abhishek was asked about the kind of strategy coach Daniel Vettori and captain Pat Cummins have developed, which resulted in Abhishek's power-packed performance tonight.
Replying to this Sharma said, "Our captain and coach have only one plan. They want us to back ourselves in powerplay and they will back us as well. So I think when the captain and coach speaks like this, obviously as a player and a participant in the playing XI, your confidence gets boosted."
"Yes sir, as Dan (Daniel Vettori) and Pat came in, they only asked me to express myself. So I think my role is pretty simple. I just have to express myself as per the situation and I have to back myself," Sharma said while explaining the kind of role his coach and captain expects him to play.
He was also asked the reason behind him coming in as an impact player to which he replied saying, "No sir, it was pre-decided as I was having a little soreness in my back. So it was decided one day earlier only."
