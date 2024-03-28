IPL 2024: We Believe In Our Batting – David Praises Batters' Efforts Against SRH

Tim David, on Thursday, contributed to Mumbai Indians' massive chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad through his unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls. David's knock played a crucial part in helping the Indians empower their total to 246/5, though they fell short by 31 runs to ensure their victory as Sunrisers Hyderabad's target of 278 runs couldn't be achieved by them.
However, Mumbai's batters did a fairly good job in reaching a respectable total after receiving such a massive target, the highest in IPL history, from Sunrisers Hyderabad. After the end of the match, Tim David spoke about what kind of talks went around in the dressing room after Mumbai had conceded 277 runs from Sunrisers.
“The talk in our dressing room is that we believe in our batting unit. We chased down some high scores last year, which was sticking to our approach as you can't look at the total itself. It's a process to get to that stage, and I think we were keeping up with the rate at a certain point. So, although we didn't get the runs, it was a great batting performance from us, too,” he said.
David also appauded young star Tilak Varma for his absolutely brilliant knock of 64 off 34 balls, which helped in stabilizing Mumbai's chase after they lost quick wickets of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Varma smashed around 6 sixes and 2 fours in his blistering knock.
“Tilak (Varma) played beautifully. Hitting the ball cleanly is close to the best of what Tilak's got. I say that because I still think he's got more than that as well, and we saw a pretty special innings tonight. Yeah, it's always great to see your teammates playing well down the line; I have a lot of faith that it will result in wins for us," said David while showering praises on Tilak.
David also spoke about the pitch surface, as around 500 runs were scored on it last night with 277 coming from Sunrisers and 246 coming from Mumbai Indians and couldn't help but praise it.
“It was a pretty true surface, wasn't it? There wasn't a lot of seam movement, and there wasn't a lot of spin. We saw at the end when SRH took the pace off bowling to the pitch, and it seemed to be the hardest thing to hit," David said.
He added, "I haven't looked at the statistics, but I'm sure they did that more than we did, and it was harder to hit. Yes, that could've been the first 200 game. You've got to be good to get into the IPL and play on a team, and we saw some pretty special performances tonight.”
