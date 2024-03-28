IPL 2024: We Believe In Our Batting – David Praises Batters' Efforts Against SRH

Tim David, on Thursday, contributed to Mumbai Indians' massive chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad through his unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls. David's knock played a crucial part in helping the Indians empower their total to 246/5, though they fell short by 31 runs to ensure their victory as Sunrisers Hyderabad's target of 278 runs couldn't be achieved by them.

However, Mumbai's batters did a fairly good job in reaching a respectable total after receiving such a massive target, the highest in IPL history, from Sunrisers Hyderabad. After the end of the match, Tim David spoke about what kind of talks went around in the dressing room after Mumbai had conceded 277 runs from Sunrisers.