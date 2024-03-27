IPL 2024: ‘Mahi Bhai Worked With Him’ – Gaikwad Credits MSD for Dube’s Progress

Shivam Dube, on Tuesday, scored a quick half-century while playing against Gujarat Titans in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk to help Chennai Super Kings clinch their second consecutive victory of IPL 2024 at their home. Scoring 51 runs off just 23 balls, with 2 fours and 5 sixes off his bat, Dube earned the player of the match award for his heroics.

In the post-match presentation, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad applauded Dube for his contribution to team's success in the two matches they have played so far.