IPL Points Table 2024: CSK Won Against Gujarat Titans; Updated Team Standings

IPL Points Table 2024: Know the updated standings of each team here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially started on 22 March. One should note that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played against Gujarat Titans (GT) today, Tuesday, 26 March. The IPL points table 2024 is changed after every match depending on the points gained by the winning team. Cricket fans across India eagerly wait to know the top teams on the points table after every match. We have all the latest details for interested fans and you should check them.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match began at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday. The IPL points table 2024 is updated after the latest match. The rules of the points table are very simple. The winning team earns two points after the match and gets to the top teams.
As per the latest details after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today, Tuesday, 26 March, Chennai Super Kings won against Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. The points on the table are changed after the match and you can go through it.
The IPL points table is led by Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RR and KKR are the second and third teams respectively, on the table, according to the official details.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the CSK vs GT match on Tuesday, 26 March:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.979
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.025
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-0.18
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-1.425
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.2
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.3
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.455
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1
