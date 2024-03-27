IPL 2024: ‘He Is 42’ – MS Dhoni’s 0.6s Catch Leaves Fans Astonished

MS Dhoni, on Tuesday, stunned everyone with his exceptional fitness at the age of 42, when he took a marvelous catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium.

When Shankar edged a delivery from Daryl Mitchell, Dhoni didn't hesitate to dive toward his right to cover a significant distance and catch the ball, turning back the clock as everybody got a glimpse of 'Vintage MS Dhoni'.