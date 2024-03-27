IPL 2024: ‘He Is 42’ – MS Dhoni’s 0.6s Catch Leaves Fans Astonished

MS Dhoni, on Tuesday, stunned everyone with his exceptional fitness at the age of 42, when he took a marvelous catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium.
When Shankar edged a delivery from Daryl Mitchell, Dhoni didn't hesitate to dive toward his right to cover a significant distance and catch the ball, turning back the clock as everybody got a glimpse of 'Vintage MS Dhoni'.
Even at the age of 42, Dhoni's level of fitness, which allowed him to make such a long dive, is well maintained. Fans are now all over social media, hailing 'Thala' for the catch he pulled off in just 0.6 seconds time.
Here's what fans have to say about Dhoni's stunning display last night:
