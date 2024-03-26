IPL 2024: We Paid the Price for Dropping Kohli, Says PBKS Skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said his team fell short by 10-15 runs but what turned things against them was the catch they dropped off Virat Kohli which turned the momentum against them as they eventually lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in Match 6 of Indian Premier League here.

Dhawan struck a crucial 45 while Jitesh Sharma (27) and Shashank Singh (21 not out) made vital contributions to propel Punjab Kings to 176/6 in 20 overs. However, RCB rode on a 49-ball 77 by former captain Virat Kohli and a blazing 10-ball 28 by Dinesh Karthik to chase down the target, reaching 178/6 in 19.2 overs and winning the match by four wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.