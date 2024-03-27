Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: ‘He Is 42’ – MS Dhoni’s 0.6s Catch Leaves Fans Astonished

IPL 2024: ‘He Is 42’ – MS Dhoni’s 0.6s Catch Leaves Fans Astonished

IPL 2024 | MS Dhoni pulled off a stunning catch against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday to dismiss Vijay Shankar.
Nandini Rikhee
IPL
Updated:

MS Dhoni pulled a stunning catch against Gujarat Titans in 0.6 secs 

|

photo: BCCI/Twitter

<div class="paragraphs"><p>MS Dhoni pulled a stunning catch against Gujarat Titans in 0.6 secs&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

MS Dhoni, on Tuesday, stunned everyone with his exceptional fitness at the age of 42, when he took a marvelous catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans clash at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium.

When Shankar edged a delivery from Daryl Mitchell, Dhoni didn't hesitate to dive toward his right to cover a significant distance and catch the ball, turning back the clock as everybody got a glimpse of 'Vintage MS Dhoni'.

Also ReadOrange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After CSK vs GT Match
Also ReadIPL 2024 Points Table: CSK Won Against Gujarat Titans; Updated Team Standings
Also ReadIPL 2024: 'I Was Hurt,' Says Yash Dayal On The 5-sixes Incident Against KKR

Even at the age of 42, Dhoni's level of fitness, which allowed him to make such a long dive, is well maintained. Fans are now all over social media, hailing 'Thala' for the catch he pulled off in just 0.6 seconds time.

Here's what fans have to say about Dhoni's stunning display last night:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 27 Mar 2024,10:35 AM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT